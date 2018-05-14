Armed officers have been called out to Brent after a firearm was discharged on Monday morning (May 14).
At around 8.39am, Metropolitan Police was called to Stag Lane, at the junction with Beverley Drive, in Kingsbury .
Officers arrived and found a firearm had been discharged , a police spokesman told getwestlondon.
There have been no reports of injuries and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Armed officers were patrolling the area around Stag Lane while a police cordon remained in place at the scene.
Police enquiries continue. Anyone with information about the firearm incident can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.