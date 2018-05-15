The video will start in 8 Cancel

A female cyclist was hurt in a crash with a truck in Fitzrovia on Tuesday morning (May 15).

The 36-year was rushed to a central London hospital following the crash at the Bloomsbury Street junction with Great Russell Street, shortly before 8am.

Her injuries are said to be non life-threatening and non life-changing.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 7.46am and found a female cyclist injured following a collision with a vehicle.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Bloomsbury Street junction with Great Russell Street at 7.46am on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic collision.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a female cyclist suffering injuries following a collision with a truck.

"The 36-year-old female cyclist was taken by London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing."

An eyewitness to the crash, Nic Walker wrote on Twitter: "Really bad looking crash on Bloomsbury Street. Cyclist has gone to hospital."

The truck's driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision continue.



Anyone who witnessed this incident should call the Roads and Transport Police Command on 0208 991 9555 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



You can also tweet @MetCC.