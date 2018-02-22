The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public in west London are being asked if they have seen a man wanted in connection with a string of offences .

Police in Kensington & Chelsea tweeted an image of Mark McKeever, asking if anyone knew his whereabouts.

They said the 27-year-old was wanted on suspicion of four offences, including burglary and possession to supply class A and B drugs.

He has links to Kensington & Chelsea and neighbouring boroughs.

The public are being warned not to approach McKeever if he is spotted, but instead to contact police.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.