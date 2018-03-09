Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A widow and her family want to hear from anyone that worked in a factory in Fulham in the 1960s following the asbestos-related death of a loving father.

Keith Jaycock died from mesothelioma at the age of 70 after battling the disease which develops decades after exposure to harmful asbestos.

Following his death in 2016, widow Sally and their three children instructed specialist industrial disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how he came into contact with the hazardous material.

The family is now appealing for anyone who worked with Mr Jaycock at North Thames Gas Board in Fulham between 1963 and 1965 to come forward with information about working conditions at the site.

Lacey St James, expert asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s London office, is representing the family.

She said: “While asbestos exposure is commonly linked to industrial environments, we are seeing a growing number of cases related to offices and public buildings such as retail units, schools and hospitals.

“Sadly Keith never got to find out what caused the cancer that took his life. We now want to provide Sally and the rest of her family with some closure by helping to establish the full reasons behind the death of a loving husband and father.

(Image: The Jaycock family)

“We would appeal for anyone who may be able to help in providing the family with the vital answers they deserve as to how Keith came to be exposed to asbestos to come forward.”

Mr Jaycock, who lived in Windlesham, Surrey, at the time of his death, grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and joined North Thames Gas Board in 1963 after leaving Christopher Wren School.

He worked in the accounts section of the building and property maintenance department at Imperial House in Townmead Road, which was located next to the gas works.

Before his death Mr Jaycock, who was married for 42 years, told his family how he would have to access documents from an adjacent building once a month.

He remembered that the building had large covered pipes from which dust would always fall onto the ground.

Mesothelioma fact box Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body's organs. It's usually linked to asbestos exposure

Mesothelioma mainly affects the lining of the lungs (pleural mesothelioma), although it can also affect the lining of the tummy (peritoneal mesothelioma), heart or testicles

More than 2,600 people are diagnosed with the condition each year in the UK. Most cases are diagnosed in people aged 60-80 and men are affected more commonly than women

Unfortunately it's rarely possible to cure mesothelioma, although treatment can help control the symptoms Source: NHS

The granddad of four visited hospital in 2015 complaining of severe chest pain and was diagnosed in June that same year year with mesothelioma.

He began a course of chemotherapy but died in June 2016.

His widow said: “The first we knew something was wrong was when Keith had to come in for a rest when cutting the grass. That was not like him at all as he had also been a fit man.

“When we found out he had cancer all the family were stunned. Keith bravely tried to fight the disease and it was heart-breaking to see the cancer get the better of him.

(Image: The Jaycock family)

“He was my soul mate. I will forever cherish the time we had together but I feel we still had many more years ahead of us.”

Son Michael added: “I can remember dad telling me that the building he had to go in once a month was always filthy and covered in dust.

“We realise nothing can ever make up for the loss of dad but we still deserve answers regarding how he came into contact with asbestos and whether more should have been done to protect him.

“Any help from any of his former colleagues and workmates could make a huge difference.”

Anyone with information on the work conditions at the North Thames Gas Board in the 1960s should contact Lacey St James on 0203 040 3445 or email laceystjames@irwinmitchell.com.

North Thames Gas Board no longer exists.

British Gas has not responded to request for comment.

