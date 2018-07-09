The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man fighting for his life in hospital after being found unconscious in Barnet.

Police were called at around 11.03am last Friday (July 6) by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics after the male was discovered on Regents Park Road, in Church End.

The male, who paramedics believe fell over and hit his head, did not have any form of identification on him and attempts to identify him have been exhausted, Met Police have said.

“He remains in hospital in a critical condition and his next of kin have not yet been informed,” a spokesman for the force said.

Police are appealing for any members of the public who might know the man to come forward.

The man is described as white, of stocky build, with stubble and a shaved head.

(Image: Met Police)

When found he was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded top, and grey Nike canvas shoes.

He was in possession of some change, keys and a small metal necklace.

He has a large scar running vertically from his navel to his chest, believed to be a surgical scar from a possible heart procedure.

(Image: Met Police)

He also has numerous tattoos, including a very distinctive design running up his left arm onto his chest featuring skulls and a face.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man to get in touch via 101, quoting reference 2734 of 6 July.