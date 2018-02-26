The video will start in 8 Cancel

Images of a critically ill man found collapsed in a street in London have been released.

Police want to identify the man, who is fighting for his life in a central London hospital.

He was found on Holloway Road in north London at around 8.40pm on Saturday (February 24).

Officers were flagged down by a member of public and found the man, who had stopped breathing.

(Image: Met Police)

Police carried out CPR and established a pulse, before paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived and continued to help.

Scotland Yard wants to hear from anyone who can identify the man so his family can be notified of his whereabouts and critical condition.

He is described as a black man, aged around 50, 6ft 4, of muscular build with a bald head.

(Image: Met Police)

He has a scar beneath his right eyebrow and a tattoo on his right shoulder of two playing cards - one which displays a cross and the other which shows a heart.

Anyone with any information should contact the central north operations room by dialling 101 and quoting reference 18FOU001925.

