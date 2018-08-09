The video will start in 8 Cancel

Litterbugs in central London are to face bigger fines if caught discarding rubbish and cigarette butts on the city’s streets, with penalties set to double.

Westminster City Council will be increasing the penalties for littering on its patch, opting to enforce the maximum penalty allowed by a national law change allowing local authorities to increase fines targeting the behaviour.

Government figures show that in 2016 and 2017 it cost local authorities £682 million – £29 per household – to keep Britain’s streets clean.

Westminster plans to increase the fixed penalty charge for street littering from the current £80 to £150, or a reduced early payment fine of £95.

The fine will target food and drink, gum and cigarette butt litter in the council’s patch, which spans popular cultural and tourism destinations including the West End and Soho.

Public protection and licensing cabinet member Cllr Ian Adams approved the increases.

“Westminster residents take immense pride in the beauty and cleanliness of their streets, and there is no excuse for littering in Westminster,” Cllr Adams said.

“Litter can be unsightly but also be unhygienic, with food waste increasing issues with pests.

“The council uses its full powers to enforce against littering, and with national changes to the law we had the opportunity to increase these deterrents.

“The council will be nearly doubling our littering fines as part of our drive to keep Westminster a clean and healthy place to live.”

The government introduced a range of fines targeting littering which councils can apply from next April, ranging from £65 to £150.

If the local authority does not choose a rate, it defaults to £100.

The options for increases were backed with support from London councils, following consultation between local authorities and enforcement bodies.

Westminster joins the City of London in ramping up the penalties for litterbugs.

From next April, people caught littering, marking graffiti, fly-posting or distributing printed material without permission in the Square Mile will face fines increased from a minimum of £50, to £80 if paid within 10 working days.

Late payments will occur a £150 charge.