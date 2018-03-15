The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of Southall are to benefit from Public Spaces Protection Orders in a bid by Ealing Council to crack down on anti-social behaviour, including street drinking and loitering.

Council enforcement officers and police in Southall now have extra powers to tackle anti-social behaviour after residents and businesses “overwhelmingly” supported the proposals.

Under the two PSPO orders, one of which protects the town centre, anyone found in a position of the inappropriate use of alcohol in public could receive a fixed penalty of £100.

Other issues targeted will be loitering in groups engaging in anti-social behaviour, urinating or defecating in public areas and littering with bottles, cans or drugs paraphernalia.

Using illegal drugs or psychoactive substances in public and adults using children's playground when drunk are also behaviours hoping to be targeted.

From Monday (March 12), two PSPOs are in force, one which covers Southall town centre and another covering six parks/spaces across the town.

These spaces include Southall Park, Spikes Bridge Park, Wolf Fields, Southall Recreation Ground, and Manor House Grounds/Havelock Cemetery.

(Image: PA)

Speaking after the PSPOs were implemented, Councillor Ranjit Dheer, cabinet member for community services and safety, said they will “improve the quality of life for residents”.

He said: “We’ve seen success in other PSPOs, so we expect the area of Southall to benefit.

"The increased enforcement will discourage anti-social behaviour and improve the quality of life for residents and also people who work and visit in the area.”

The decision was made to enforce the PSPOs after an eight-week public consultation was carried out by Ealing Council last year to gauge views of people who work, visit, or live in Southall.

During the consultation, more than 95% of residents said they felt that behaviours addressed by the PSPO “negatively affect their quality of life” and 77% completely supported the PSPOs.

The orders in Southall town centre and across the six spaces will last for three years unless the council varies the length during that time.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .