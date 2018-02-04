The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and music megastar Mark Ronson are bringing the big ring to one of London's most famous department stores.

The Boxing Gym is the world's fully functioning in-store boxing gym and has opened in Selfridges in Oxford Street .

The gym is a collaboration with and run by BXR London, the first boutique boxing club launched in January 2017 by Joshua and a group of investment partners including Hearn and Mr Ronson.

It is based on the lower ground floor of the Oxford Street store covering 3,500 sq ft.

The Boxing Gym at Selfridges offers 55-minute group boxing classes bespoke to the new space, based on a combination of elements from BXR's 'boxing skills' and 'strength and conditioning classes'

Private personal boxing sessions with elite coaches are also available, while group classes run from Thursday to Sunday and will include intensity rounds of boxing against boxing bags, paired with bodyweight exercises and core drills.

Private personal boxing sessions can be booked throughout the day outside the group classes' timetable.

The gym offers 20 heavy water-loaded rubber punch bags and a bespoke boxing ring. There are 20 strength and condition stations , each featuring a training mat, two dumbbells a kettle ball and a choice of weight plates.

Gloves and hand slips are provided for each session and customers can work out while listening to a designed playlist featuring a mix of hip hop, rap and house tracks that underpin specific sections of the workouts.

Joshua, who will fight New Zealand's Joshua Parker on March 31 in a unification clash in Cardiff, said: "BXR's residency at Selfridges is exciting as it gives more people the opportunity to experience boxing and how it can be used not only to get fit but to build structure and regime in your everyday life."

Group classes are £23 and private sessions are from £90 for 55 minutes.

A three-session bundle is £250 and a group of five can book a coach for £200.

The Boxing Gym residency started on Thursday (February 1) and will run until February 25.

