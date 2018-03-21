The video will start in 8 Cancel

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin has been questioned by police after he was arrested for an alleged "drink-driving offence" in Mortlake on Sunday (March 18).

The 42-year-old went to Kingston police station on Wednesday, where he was interviewed under caution.

It came on the same day he was spotted leaving his Chiswick home and heading for rehab, as reported by Mirror Online.

McPartlin was originally arrested when his Mini was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Lower Richmond Road on Sunday afternoon.

A three-year-old girl was among those treated for minor injuries following the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Wednesday: "A man has been interviewed in relation to a drink-driving offence.

"Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road at 3.59pm on Sunday March 18 following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.

"A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A child passenger from one of the cars received medical attention as a precaution."

The police spokesman added: "A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

"He was taken to a south London police station for questioning and later released under investigation.

"The 42-year-old attended a west London police station on Wednesday and was interviewed under caution.

"He has been further released under investigation."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

