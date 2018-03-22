The video will start in 8 Cancel

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday (March 18).

The charge came after the 42-year-old was interviewed under caution at Kingston police station on Wednesday (March 21).

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road that occurred on Sunday March 18.

"Anthony McPartlin, 42, of Chiswick, has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday March 21 with drink-driving."

Police added that the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! host was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4.

McPartlin was originally arrested when his Mini was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Lower Richmond Road, Mortlake.

A three-year-old girl was among those treated for minor injuries following the incident.

This Saturday's installment of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has been cancelled, but ITV subsequently announced the final two episodes of the series - on March 31 and April 7 - will go ahead with McPartlin's TV partner Declan Donnelly presenting on his own.

