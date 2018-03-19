The video will start in 8 Cancel

I'm A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin, has been arrested following a crash on Sunday (March 18), the Mirror reports.

The 42-year-old TV star was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after allegedly losing control of his Mini at a roundabout and smashing into two cars in Mortlake.

A three-year-old girl was rushed to hospital from the scene after McPartlin's black Mini reportedly crashed into a green Mini containing a couple and their young child.

The star, who police have said failed a roadside breathalyser test, was questioned by officers and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The child in the green Mini was taken to hospital and the girl’s mum appeared to have minor injuries, a witness said.

Ant's mum, Christine, and Labrador, Hurley, were said to be in the car when his Mini hit a maroon BMW and ended on the opposite side of the road.

Amy Cassie, 23, who helped Ant's mum get the dog out of the car, said: “Ant seemed furious after crashing the car and was shouting at his mum who was also in the car. She was trying to get him to calm down.”

She continued: “The police took him to the back of the police car to remove him from the situation.

“The couple in the green Mini were really shaken up and their child, who was a girl, could only have been about three years old.

“Ant and his mum didn’t seem to have any injuries, but the mum in the green car had split her lip and the side of her face was very red.”

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the busy road was closed.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police in Richmond were called to Lower Richmond Road, at 3.59pm on Sunday, following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.

“A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only. A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

“He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning. Enquiries continue.”

