TV star Ant McPartlin's is moving out of Chiswick , meaning he'll be living further away from Declan Donnelly than he has for nearly 25 years.

The previously inseparable TV duo have lived close together ever since they first moved to London and shared a flat as teenagers.

Ant's move eight miles away to what is being reported as a smart south west London address marks the end of an era for the lifelong friends who have lived, at furthest, just streets apart for decades.

The 42-year-olds lived next door to each other in Chiswick, until Ant got married and moved into a £2.3 million house with his wife Lisa Armstrong - but was still just a few roads away, the Cambridge News reports.

Then 10 years ago they were reunited when Dec bought a £1.9million home just three houses and 150ft away in the same road.

Last year, after moving out of the family home he shared with his now estranged wife, Ant was renting a £6,000-a-month house in the same neighbourhood to stay close to his pal.

They met when they were just 15 on the set of teen TV show Byker Grove in their native Newcastle and became firm friends.

Removal vans were spotted at Ant's rented house in Chiswick yesterday (Wednesday, May 16) as he prepared for the move.

The Algarve removal service used may signal that Ant is moving some of his possessions to his holiday home in Portugal.

Ant and Dec own two villas side by side in a luxury Portuguese golf resort on the Algarve.

The large vans took Ant's belongings to his new home that is being rented for an estimated £12,000 a month.

Ant stepped down from his TV roles shortly after crashing his Mini into two cars while over the drink-drive limit in March.

After leaving rehab, the new home marks a new chapter for the troubled star.

The gated property reportedly boasts a separate flat for staff or guests - so Dec can visit.

It is surrounded by beautiful gardens overlooked by a balcony and has a games room with a pool table.

Meanwhile, pals have said the TV star is making such good progress after his latest stint in rehab he may be ready to take his regular place as co-host of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here when it returns in six months.

Earlier this week, Ant and best friend Dec were spotted together for the first time in months - having a leisurely lunch in a hotel garden.

Onlookers described the pair as "super cheerful" as they relaxed in a south London hotel, even posing for pictures.