Thousands of Hindu worshippers will gather in the streets of Ealing on Sunday (August 12) to participate in this year's "chariot festival".

The parade will begin and end in Chapel Road outside the Shri Kanaga Thurkkai Amman Temple, which organises the annual event, and will feature a market in Dean Gardens.

Various roads in West Ealing, including both sides of Mattock Lane and part of Uxbridge Road, will be closed from 7am-4pm to accommodate the procession of chariots and devotees.

What to Expect

The chariot festival has in recent years attracted thousands of visitors and large crowds are expected.

Spectators can see three large, brightly coloured chariots, which proceed through the streets accompanied by musicians.

Worshippers in traditional dress take turns pulling the chariots using long ropes, which is considered to be an honour.

Temple workers on each chariot receive plastic baskets filled with offerings, such as coconut halves, for the gods.

A market will take place in Dean Gardens featuring stalls selling food, drinks and small items to raise money for the temple's activities.

Labour Ealing Council leader Julian Bell previously described the event as having a "fantastic atmosphere."

He added: "It is a fantastic celebration of culture and religion and is always very well attended.

"It is very popular and it shows that rich diversity. Crowds are always well behaved."