Animal charity, Cats Matter responded to a getwestlondon story about a cat which was hit by a car in Harrow and left in the road until two good Samaratins moved it.

Harrow mum, Rissa Blisset, 32, was horrified after spotting the dead pet from her bedroom window in Headstone Lane on Wednesday morning (August 1).

According to Ms Blisset, who is "scared of dead things" the poor creature was eventually moved by two members of the public who stopped their cars and got out.

They packed the cat into a plastic bag and moved it to the side of the road, right in front of Ms Blisset's house.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Ms Blisset said: "When I saw the van, I thought finally someone had come to take the cat away. But then I realised they were just good Samaritans passing by. They picked the cat up and put it in some clear plastic bags and left it there by the lamppost outside my house."

She added: "I'm a pet-lover, I grew up with dogs and cats, I love these animals and it's just really sad - it's almost like someone's done that to a child."

While drivers are legally obliged to report the following dead or injured animals to police; dogs, horses, cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys and mules, no such law applies to cats, which means they may be left to rot on the roads unless members of the public choose to move them.

But Cat Matters charity is campaigning to change that.

Cats Matter co-founder, Mandy Lowe, said: "We're making headway in making it a legal requirement that drivers report road accidents involving cats plus we want to make it a mandatory requirement that councils collect and scan cats bodies to notify the owners - simply so they have closure."

"We currently have a bill going through Parliament for reportable road traffic accidents and the London Assembly have just passed a motion on our behalf for mandatory scanning of cats killed in the road - of which they voted unanimously in favour.

"It's heartbreaking that cats are currently treated by law as if they don't matter - the cat in the story had a life and no doubt a family who loved him/her and is missing them, maybe even searching for them as we speak. It would be wise for adults to teach their kids about how wrong it is for drivers to leave a cat, or any animal, in the road to be repeatedly hit.

"If something is too hard to look at, maybe we shouldn't be tolerating it."

She added: "The council's job is to remove "roadkill" and clean the road. Usually councils dispose of the bodies alongside the rest of the general rubbish and it all heads to landfill.

"Some councils are more sympathetic and will store bodies in their depots for a period of time to allow an owner to collect them to give them a proper burial.

"Our other campaign work centres around them scanning for microchips and notifying the owners. The process is extremely inexpensive to implement, yet means everything to residents as they will have closure. Without closure they will continuously search the streets for weeks on end calling their cat in vain."