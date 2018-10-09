Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Once upon a time, barges docked at Yeading on the Grand Union Canal and picked up bricks from the brickworks there to carry to central London.

Then they sailed back again, loaded with piles of stinking rubbish from London's trash heaps and dumped them next to the canal.

Decades later, residents around Ditchfield Road in Hayes are now worried about Hillingdon Council 's plan to dig up the ground under its former Green Spaces depot to build 10 new affordable homes.

They fear it will release hidden toxic gases and reveal buried waste including wartime munitions.

No records exist of what was buried on the site, leading to fears of what toxic substances may lie beneath.

The campaigners have set up two petitions against the development, which was approved by the council on August 22 and a public meeting for residents.

They want to know why the council didn't consult them or the Environment Agency before passing the plans and why the council depot on the site - which they say is perfectly usable - has to be replaced.

"We're all aware the ground is an old dump," local resident Nick Pierce said.

"Hillingdon Council hasn't consulted with the Environment Agency about this application and fumes and gases will affect all the residents in the area, especially those who have asthma, breathing difficulties and other illnesses.

"That land is toxic and as soon as they take the top off it, rubbish and gases will come up. There's even asbestos down there.

"There's also the issue of rats running around because we know it's infested with rats.

"How will they take the toxic waste away from the site and won't this just cause a lot of traffic on our roads?"

The campaigners have questioned the council about its reasons for passing the plans and its failure to consult the Environment Agency.

In a letter, the agency has admitted it wasn't consulted by the council and would have expected to have been.

However, there is no statutory duty for councils to consult the Environment Agency at this stage in the application process.

Many of the residents moved into the area 30 years ago, but on that occasion all the homes were new so there was no-one living in the area when the old landfill site was dug up.

The site was used as landfill by the London barges from at least the early 1900s until 1948.

It is listed by the Environment Agency as containing waste from hospitals, schools, caravan sites and prisons.

"What's so frustrating is the council seem to just ignore us. There is complete indifference," said Mr Pierce.

"Their motto is putting residents first but they haven't put us first.

"Places in Hayes regularly exceed the EU limits for pollution levels and this is only going to add to it.

"Dust particles can travel up to one mile and gas emissions can travel up to three miles. People in those houses they want to build will be living right on top of it."

However, for its part, the council granted planning permission with a series of conditions attached, including that a full scheme be put forward on how to deal with contaminated land.

All soils will have to be thoroughly tested for contamination and must be found to be clean before anyone is allowed to occupy the site.

But the campaigners say the planning officer they have hired to look at the case says the council should have investigated the land first and that conditions are not acceptable as they "simply don't know" what's buried in the ground.

To look at the plans in full, visit www.hillingdon.gov.uk/planning and search for planning reference 31572/APP/2017/4624