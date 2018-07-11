Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Westminster City Council meeting erupted with emotion as leaders made the call to go ahead with demolishing and rebuilding a west London housing estate.

There has been a question mark hanging over the future of Pimlico 's Ebury Bridge Estate for years, and it has long been earmarked for regeneration amid council concerns of overcrowding.

On Monday night, a group of residents protested outside the council's chambers on the Strand, shortly before the council's cabinet voted to topple the estate to make way for new housing.

The council says the regeneration will double the number of homes available in the new estate.

It said at least 342 of the 750 planned homes would be affordable housing, making the estate home to the "largest single delivery of new council homes in the heart of London for over half a century".

Another 408 would be private and leaseholder housing.

The cabinet on Monday picked the recommended Option 7 of eight possible scenarios, opting for a staged demolition of the estate.

The committee heard estate residents, via the Community Futures Group, had been heavily involved in steering plans, with 60 per cent of secure tenants and resident leaseholders supporting the recommended scenario.

However, not all residents would be entitled to stay, in an issue at the heart of the protesters' opposition to the scheme.

The chosen scheme guaranteed a right of return to the housing for all secure tenants and resident leaseholders, promised to fully replace all council homes, and allocated 35 per cent of the new build properties to social and intermediate-rent.

The cabinet heard many residents had already been moved out, with two blocks fully vacant, and one nearly empty.

Leaseholders would have an option to buy back into the new estate, and the council planned to offer equity loans.

Residents able to stay in the new build will move twice, at the most; either once into their new home, or into temporary housing then back again.

This was expected to take 24 to 36 months, and secure residents and leaseholders would get support packages including storage, and disturbance payments.

Churchill ward Labour councillor Andrea Mann criticised the council leadership's handling of the long-running dispute over the estate's future.

She said residents had backed a previous 2013 plan, that was later scrapped for reasons she claimed were never fully explained.

The council's documents say the original scheme failed to attract a partner as it did not provide enough new homes, and was unsafe to carry out with residents still living in their homes.

However, Cllr Mann said all 217 households should have been balloted on the revised plans that went out for consultation from mid-2017.

The London Mayor's advice on estate regeneration released earlier this year recommends a referendum of residents when a demolition option is on the table.

Cllr Mann said if all residents beyond the 59 secure tenants and three resident leaseholders had been asked their views, the council would likely have had seen the scheme rejected by the majority of residents.

She added: "If the council is confident that Ebury residents back this new plan, then why won’t they hold a ballot to prove it? The council’s proposal is full demolition and rebuild of the estate – everyone's home will be demolished. In such a situation, we believe it would be entirely wrong not to give every household the right to have their say in a ballot before it goes ahead."

Cllr Mann said the questions over the future of the homes had caused stress for residents for years.

Ten per cent of the remaining residents were elderly, 63 per cent from black and ethnic minority communities, and eight per cent had a long-term illness or disability, she added.

She said: "If this plan goes ahead as it is currently proposed, social tenants will go from being a majority on Ebury Bridge Estate to being the minority – and the makeup of its community will be forever changed."

Conservative Churchill ward councillor Murad Gassanly accused the opposition party of "politicising" the issue, saying it was holding up progress on much-needed new affordable housing in the borough, which he said was “disappointing but not surprising” from Labour.

He said he was "angry about the misinformation spread by the media and social media," to shouts of “boo” and “rubbish" from the public gallery.

Cllr Gassanly continued that his only criticism of the project was that he did not feel council staff had been protected.

He said: “No one working on a housing project should be subject to abuse or intimidation and there should be no tolerance of anyone who intimidates our council staff.

“We need homes in Westminster, and let's get building.”

A final proposed design will go through the planning application process.