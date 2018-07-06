Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Labour councillor in Hillingdon has expressed his frustration at what he says is a lack of action to tackle the problem of street racing meets where youngsters get together and often perform dangerous stunts in car parks.

It comes after Councillor Jazz Dhillon captured a shocking video showing youths skidding their cars around the car park at the Asda superstore in Millington Road, in Pinkwell, on June 16.

The video shows a huge crowd in the underground car park in Hayes as drivers show off their suped-up cars, with one vehicle spinning in circles and missing some of the onlookers by inches.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, July 5, Councillor Dhillon demanded to know what the Tory-controlled council will do about the problem, which he says he and a fellow Labour councillor have reported numerous times.

He told the meeting: "Over the last 18 months Pinkwell and Botwell wards have seen an increase in street racers. Street racers that drive at dangerous speeds, mostly throughout the late hours of the night, almost any day of the week.

"When I took the video, there were mothers, fathers, and children in the car park and the superstore had just closed and there were 100 cars in there.

"Very little has been done in the time we've been reporting these incidents. We've called the police, we've called the ASB (antisocial behaviour) team, we've called the out of hours team to come out, but very little has been done.

"It wasn't until I took the video of the Asda car meet that we got a reaction.

"It doesn't bear thinking about, but we must all address this situation throughout our borough because it's going to keep on increasing."

Cllr Dhillon says he has been asking for a multi-agency approach between the council, police, store managers, landowners and others, but says he has had to resort to resolving part of it himself with Asda.

He added: "The agencies can't cope, they are all on the brink, the police are not able to cope. I dialled 999 that day and they told me not to call back unless it was a life or death situation.

"I truly am embarrassed by the police and our officers' lack of response on this."

For the Conservative group, Councillor Mills pointed out that the incident took place on private land and that could make the issue more difficult for the council to deal with.

He said there had been an admission by the landowners that they had been slow to respond and needed to do something about it.

He added that although the council is responsible for dealing with antisocial behaviour, some of these street racing issues were clearly criminal behaviour which needs to be dealt with by the police.

He also moved an amendment saying the council would raise the issue with the commander of the new West Area Borough Command Unit - the newly established policing unit for West London - and would ask the council's chief executive to write to the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in London to confirm exactly how the newly established police areas should respond to such public order incidents.