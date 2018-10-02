Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic Grade II listed pub in Hayes - which had been run for more than 150 years - has been sold.

The Angel, in Uxbridge Road, has been a cornerstone of the local community since the reign of Queen Victoria, but a controversial decision has been made to sell the pub.

The most recent Angel was rebuilt in its original site in 1926 by Fuller's, who had been running the pub for more than 150 years.

The local even earned a spot on the National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors, and was Grade II listed by Historic England in 2015.

The sizeable pub stands on the corner of Angel Lane and Uxbridge Road in Hayes End . Prior to the redevelopment, Hayes End was changing from a hamlet on the road between London and Uxbridge to becoming a metropolitan area in its own right.

The remodel was considered a perfect example of the inter-war pubs, designed by TH Parr, which were aimed at attracting new, fancier clientele, by incorporating more rooms, including a huge luncheon room.

The Angel sprawled across five rooms, all with their own entrance. The pub even had to be expanded in the 1930s and 1970s.

There was even a Mason's Room on the first floor, used by the local Masonic Lodge.

The pub's Facebook page even alluded to its interior in its 'About section', reading: "Home for the Angel pub in Hayes, the pub time forgot. We may be shabby inside but there's always a warm welcome and something for everyone."

Commenting on the sale of The Angel at Hayes, a spokesperson for Fuller, Smith & Turner, said: “The Angel at Hayes has been a Fuller’s pub for over 150 years, so this has not been an easy decision.

"Fuller’s has nearly 200 tenanted pubs and going forwards, we will be looking to help our tenants to open, develop and promote pubs that deliver the distinctive Fuller’s experience, including freshly cooked food, customers expect when the see the Fuller’s name.

"As part of that plan there are a number of sites, including The Angel, that we feel no longer fit with our future vision and that, as a result, were earmarked for sale.

“We do realise that this isn’t going to make us popular with the regulars at The Angel, but sometimes we have to make some tough decisions to allow us to invest in other parts of our estate.

"It is a private sale and we wish the vendor every success going forwards.”