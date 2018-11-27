Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kingston community hero who recently passed away is to be remembered with a memorial bench after a crowd fund nearly raised the entire amount needed in just one day.

Moses Jon N'Kanor was known to many for his personal warmth and eccentric outfits, and would often walk around the borough brightening people's days.

Sadly, he died aged 61 on November 11, but it was not until last week that the wider public became aware.

New Malden resident James Giles, who set up the crowd fund, said: "He was a neighbour of mine, living just a few roads away. We always bumped into him.

"He was such a character, and it's very sad that he's passed away.

"People said to me that we need something to remember him by. Some people even suggested a statue, which shows how highly he was thought of.

"He touched so many people's lives, and I thought a bench - with a cost of £1,750 - was pretty achievable, so decided to crowd fund it."

Within 24 hours, almost £1,500 had been raised in donations, which ranged from £5 to £100, and now the full target has been exceeded.

Mr Giles said: "I have been absolutely blown away. In a day, we were nearly there."

People's comments on the gofundme page testify to how well loved Moses was.

Steven Foster wrote: "Moses made me smile every time I saw him - a sad loss, the world needs more people like him. RIP."

Jane Pilgrim wrote: "Colourful, imaginative, friendly never forgot a face. Thank you so much for teaching me piano when we were children. You are so sadly missed by all that knew you."

And Jo Pollock-Williams added: "Moses you were an absolute legend - Kingston won’t be the same without your crazy outfits and huge smile!"

Yvette added: "Moses you brightened our days and now you'll brighten our night sky you shining star RIP."

The bench, which has been given permission by Kingston Council , will be put up in New Malden, where Moses lived.

But because he lived in Georgia Road - a cul-de-sac - it will likely be in New Malden High Street, by the Fountain Roundabout, or in Kingston Road Recreation Ground.

To donate to the crowd fund, visit gofundme.com/moses-of-kingston-memorial-bench.