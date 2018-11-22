Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passers-by may have been concerned after an ambulance was seen outside the Burger King in Yeading today (Thursday).

A witness reported that a person was "laying on the pavement" and seven cars had stopped at the scene.

However, those concerned can rest easy as a statement from the London Ambulance Service suggests that the person, reportedly a woman, was not in a serious condition.

An LAS spokeswoman said: "We were called at 12.11pm on November 22 to Glencoe Road, Hayes to reports of a person unwell.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person but did not take them to hospital."

Posting publicly on Facebook, one resident said they were alarmed at how under-equipped Burger King was to deal with a medical emergency.

They said: "I still can't believe a place like Burger King has no defibrillators and three of their staff had no idea what a first aid kit was!

"God forbid an emergency happened in Burger King! I just pray the lady will make a full recovery.

"Thanks to all those who stopped to help. Thanks to the medics and thanks to road users for stopping at the scene and controlling traffic."

Burger King has been contacted for comment.

The London Ambulance Service is one of the busiest of its kind in the world and cares for the more than 8.6 million people who live and work in London.

Around 4,500 staff respond to more than a million incidents a year, with each 999 call first going to the Emergency Operations Centre in Waterloo before it is allocated elsewhere.

On May 23, it was taken out of special measures by the Care Quality Commission, meaning the standard of care it offered was no longer deemed "inadequate", and is now rated "good".