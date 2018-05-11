The video will start in 8 Cancel

District and Circle line services are severely disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Kensington.

Police were called at around 7.52am on Friday morning (May 11) to reports of a person under a train on the District line at Gloucester Road Underground station.

Sadly, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

After the police incident, which led to the closure of Gloucester Road in both directions, District and Circle Line services were suspended while emergency services remained at the scene.

There are severe delays on the Circle and District line at 10.10am.

Tickets will be accepted on the local buses for commuters using the Circle line.

For the District line, tickets will be accepted on local buses, South Western Railway and C2C train services.

Gloucester Road was closed in both directions until 9.45am while police were at the scene.

Speaking to getwestlondon after the incident, a spokesman for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.52am to Gloucester Road to reports of a person under a train.



"We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars, and an ambulance crew. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched by road.



"Sadly a person was dead at the scene."

