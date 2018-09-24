Almost every road in Richmond could soon have a 20mph speed limit

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vehicles across the borough of Richmond could be limited to 20mph as early as next year, depending on the result of a new consultation.

The council wants to make the change, but has said it will only do so with the backing of residents, and so has released a survey to weigh up public opinion.

Cabinet member for transport Cllr Alexander Ehmann said: “Many residents have been asking for 20mph for quite some time and today we move a step closer to that ask.

“This consultation is asking for valuable input from residents on our proposal and how we can make our borough’s streets that bit safer and less hostile to active travel.”

The new limit would apply to all roads apart from the A316 and A205, which are considered “red routes” (a group making up 5 per cent of London's roads but carrying 30 per cent of its traffic) by Transport for London, and so fall under different controls.

The council believes the change would make the borough safer, with the capital's existing 20mph zones contributing to a 42 per cent reduction in traffic casualties.

Cllr Ehmann said: “If we can reduce the speeds at which motorists travel, then we reduce the risk of accidents and the risk and severity of injury.

“This borough-wide 20mph limit will also make our roads more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians, encouraging greener methods of transport and helping to cut pollution, which will in turn make our streets cleaner and more enjoyable places to be.”

The consultation is open until December 21, and the results will be presented to a council cabinet meeting in early 2019.

To take part in the consultation, visit richmond.gov.uk/20mph.