Nearly 100 firefighters descended on a building site in West Drayton after the fifth floor of a six-storey building caught fire.

London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene at around 5.53pm on Saturday (July 7), assisted by crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire Service.

The building site in Winnock Road, near Bentick Road and West Drayton station, was giving off high levels of smoke.

It took 97 firefighters about three hours to bring the fire under control by around 8.50pm, but they remained at the scene for some time later.

The raging fire caused serious damage to the fifth floor of a six-storey building, and it is not yet clear how the structure of the building has been affected and how the fire damage will impact on the construction of the commercial building.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that nobody was injured during the fire.

Crews from Hayes , Hillingdon , Feltham were among the 15 fire engines at the scene.

Fire investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire at the construction site.

Resident Wendy Rashed, of West Drayton Community Matters, told getwestlondon that buses were prevented from being diverted down Horton Road in the town as a cement truck was parked in the road.

"What concerns a lot of residents is that Tavistock Road is very narrow," she said.

"It is on a bend where buses go into West Drayton Station and there is a dip under the bridge which sometimes is flooded. There are already traffic jams in this spot.

"How can the council have agreed to allow huge trucks and whatever number of cars going to the amenity - creating the most dangerous crossing.

"This incident is a warning of the chaos potential of this crowded junction"