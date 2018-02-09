The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman's body has been found at a reservoir next to the River Thames in Barnes .

Police made the discovery while searching for "very vulnerable" Alice Hart, 23, who disappeared from Charing Cross Hospital on Tuesday (February 6).

Officers were called at 9.57am on Friday (February 9) to reports of a body of a woman found at a reservoir in Lonsdale Road, Barnes.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alice Hart, 23, who was missing from Fulham.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"While formal identification awaits, Alice's family has been informed of this development.

"At this early stage in the investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained."

Missing Alice Hart was last seen at Charing Cross Hospital wearing a dark knee-length coat and scarf.

In an appeal, Fiona Hart, Alice's mother, urged anyone with information about her daughter's whereabouts to come forward.

She said: “Alice is a very vulnerable young woman, my beloved daughter.

“We are desperate for anyone with any information to come forward."

She added: “Alice, please come home. Mummy, Charlie and Lucy all want you home. We can get through this.”

