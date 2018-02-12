Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mental health trust says it is working with police following the "sad death" of a woman who disappeared from one of its units.

Police have confirmed the body discovered at a reservoir in Barnes on Friday (February 9) was that of Alice Hart.

Scotland Yard said the 23-year-old from Kensington had been missing since walking out of Charing Cross Hospital on Tuesday (February 6).

However, West London Mental Health NHS Trust said she was being treated at Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit, which is separate but located next to the hospital in Hammersmith.

A spokesman for the NHS Trust said: "We have been informed of the sad death of a 23-year-old woman who went missing whilst on leave from Hammersmith & Fulham Mental Health Unit. Our thoughts are with those family and friends affected and we are in contact to provide support.

“Alongside our own investigation, we will of course be cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

Appealing for information on the whereabouts of her daughter Alice's mother Fiona Hart had described her as "a very vulnerable young woman".

The Met has yet to formally confirm the body, found at the reservoir in Lonsdale Road, is that of Ms Hart.

A spokesman said at the time:"Police were appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alice Hart, 23, who was missing from Fulham.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"While formal identification awaits, Alice's family has been informed of this development.

"At this early stage in the investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained."

