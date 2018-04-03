The video will start in 8 Cancel

The disappearance of a 27-year-old man from a Westminster hostel has prompted a police appeal.

Officers are "concerned for the welfare" of Alexander Morris, who was last seen at his hostel address.

Launching an appeal for information on Twitter, a police spokesman said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Alexander Morris."

He was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday (April 3), Met Police said.

The spokesman added: "He was last seen at his hostel address in Westminster at 1.30pm."

"Please call 101 quoting 18MIS013102 if you have any information about his current location."

