The number of fly-tipping incidents in Brent in 2017-18 rose again to 18,000.

These statistics, compiled by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, meant that, in the UK, Brent had the eighth-highest number in the UK of fly-tipping cases per 1,000 residents.

The Government reported a mixed picture in terms of fly-tipping across Britain – overall, incidents were down for the first time in five years but, in several areas, the problem is getting worse.

In Brent, there were more than 1,200 more cases reported than in 2016-17 but Councillor Krupa Sheth, responsible for the environment at the council, said it was working hard to improve the situation.

She said:"There has been a rise in reported illegally dumped waste nationally, and, unfortunately, Brent is no exception.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to this crime and were one of the first local authorities to begin using the new legislative powers back in 2016."

She explained that the council is working with businesses and residents in the borough and wants to "proactively tackle this menace".

This includes a comprehensive enforcement campaign, which has seen officers hand out almost 900 warnings and fixed penalty notices this year.

Cllr Sheth added: "We will continue to make it as easy as possible for everyone in Brent to get rid of their waste legally, to recycle more and to take greater pride in their local area.

"These activities are part of our ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign and send a clear message to residents and visitors that dumping waste and littering will not be accepted in our borough."

Catching and punishing fly-tippers has become a priority for local authorities and, in 2017-18, 69,000 fixed penalties were issued – a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

There are government plans to extend powers to fine those who pay others to take their rubbish away, if it is later found to be fly-tipped.

This change is expected to take place by the end of the year, though an exact date is yet to be set.