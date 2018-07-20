Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Air pollution causes the deaths of 200 people in Hounslow each year, a council report has revealed.

The review of air quality presented to Hounslow Council's cabinet on Tuesday, July 17, shows that in 2015, 5.3% of deaths in the borough were directly linked to pollution.

This compares to an England average of 4.7% and a London average of 5.5%. The main sources of pollution are nitrogen oxide and 'particulate matter' and are said to come from Heathrow Airport and from motor vehicle emissions.

In addition to deaths caused by air pollution, the report states: "Chronic impacts of air pollution levels on people in Hounslow, will certainly lead to significant periods of ill health, poorer quality of life and extended periods of days out of work or study for a much larger proportion of the population at all life stages."

(Image: London Borough of Hounslow)

Studies show that children, the elderly and those who already have heart and respiratory conditions, including asthma, are worst affected. A close link has been shown between areas of high deprivation and pollution, often because people in this category are more likely to live next to busier and more polluted roads.

Six council-funded monitoring stations continually record pollutants in different areas of Hounslow. Studies show however that pollution from motor vehicles will decline significantly by 2030 in line with improvements in motor vehicles and fuel.

(Image: London Borough of Hounslow)

The cabinet adopted a series of recommendations in the report to help tackle the problem. These include doing more to protect the groups of people most at risk of being affected by air pollution, promoting cycling and working with businesses to help reduce their impact on the environment.