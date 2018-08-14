A 42-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by a train on Monday (August 13).
Officers were called to Mortlake station, in Richmond , at around 8.20pm after reports of a person being struck by a train.
Emergency services arrived, including an air ambulance, and remained at the scene between Whitton and Barnes in the evening.
Paramedics from London Ambulance Service then rushed a 42-year-old man to hospital from the station.
He has suffered life-threatening injuries. His family has been informed.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Mortlake station at 8.20pm yesterday after a report that a person had been struck by a train.
“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.”