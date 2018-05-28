An air ambulance has landed in Uxbridge with a heavy police presence near Violet Avenue on Monday (May 28).
A number of police officers and paramedics are in Violet Avenue and a police cordon appeared to be in place at around 3.15pm.
There have been reports of a stabbing on social media.
However, Transport for London said bus routes in the area are being diverted after the closure of the road "due to a road traffic collision".
Buses are being diverted via Park View and Colham Green due to the emergency incident.
Metropolitan Police have been approached for more details on the incident in Uxbridge.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on this breaking news story as we get them in our blog below:
What we know so far
A man who was stabbed more than once in Uxbridge has been airlifted to hospital.
Metropolitan Police officers based in Hillingdon were called to reports of a stabbing in Violet Avenue at 2.44pm on Monday (May 28).
A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.”
There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.
Where did the stabbing take place?
No arrests made
No arrests have been made after the stabbing and a crime scene remains in place.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD4386/28May.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Footage from scene of stabbing
Police confirm stabbing
Police have confirmed a man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing in Violet Avenue.
Police in Hillingdon were called to Violet Avenue, UB8 at 2.44pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.
Officers and London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.
He has been airlifted to hospital. We await a full update on his injuries.
Picture from the scene
A picture taken in Uxbridge shows an air ambulance landing and officers near Violet Avenue.
A police cordon appeared to be in place at around 3.15pm.
Road closure in Uxbridge
A Transport for London spokesman suggests there has been a collision in Uxbridge.
Police presence in Violet Avenue
Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking news story.
An air ambulance has landed in Uxbridge with heavy police presence around Violet Avenue on Monday afternoon (May 28).
There have been unconfirmed reports of a male suffering stab injuries and being flown to The Royal London Hospital.
However, Transport for London suggests Violet Road is closed due to a road traffic collision.
Met Police has been approached for more details on the police incident.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.