An air ambulance has landed in Uxbridge with a heavy police presence near Violet Avenue on Monday (May 28).

A number of police officers and paramedics are in Violet Avenue and a police cordon appeared to be in place at around 3.15pm.

There have been reports of a stabbing on social media.

However, Transport for London said bus routes in the area are being diverted after the closure of the road "due to a road traffic collision".

Buses are being diverted via Park View and Colham Green due to the emergency incident.

Metropolitan Police have been approached for more details on the incident in Uxbridge.

