An air ambulance has landed in Feltham after a collision in A316 Country Way on Wednesday (May 16).

One witness reported seeing a car come off the A316 near the Powerleague football facility.

Police were called to the scene at 1.37pm to reports of the crash and found a car had left the road and collided with a fence, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

The female driver of the car has been taken to a west London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

