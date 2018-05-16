An air ambulance has landed in Feltham after a collision in A316 Country Way on Wednesday (May 16).
One witness reported seeing a car come off the A316 near the Powerleague football facility.
Police were called to the scene at 1.37pm to reports of the crash and found a car had left the road and collided with a fence, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.
The female driver of the car has been taken to a west London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates below as we get them.
Woman rushed to major trauma centre
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said a woman has been rushed to a major trauma centre.
“We were called at 1.43pm today to Nallhead Road, Hanworth to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car, an ambulance crew and our hazardous area response team. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched by helicopter.
“We treated a woman at the scene and took her as a priority to a major trauma centre by road.”
Where did the crash take place?
Praise for emergency services
One social media user has taken to Twitter to thank the emergency services for what they do.
Woman taken to hospital
A police spokesman has said a female driver has been taken to a west London hospital after the crash. The spokesman said:
“Police were called at 13:37hrs on Wednesday, 16 May to reports of a road traffic collision in Country Way, Feltham.
“Officers, the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a car that had left the road and collided with a fence.
“The female driver of the car has been taken to a west London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
Feltham collision
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of this breaking news story.
An air ambulance has landed in Feltham after a collision on the A316 on Wednesday afternoon (May 16).
Police were called at 1.37pm to reports of a collision in Country Way. Officers arrived along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.
Officers found a car that had left the road and collided with a fence.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on this breaking news story as we get them.