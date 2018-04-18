A pedestrian has been hit by a van in Byron Road in Wealdstone, Harrow Police said on Wednesday morning (April 18).
London's air ambulance landed in Bryon Recreation Ground following the accident.
Posting on Twitter, @MPSHarrow said it was a "serious road traffic collision" and road closures were in place while an investigation was carried out.
The earliest reports of the incident came just before 9.50am.
What we know so far
A woman aged in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital with head injuries.
Ambulance crews were on the scene in 'less than four minutes'
Medics arrived on the scene in less than four minutes after the pedestrian suffered head injuries.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“We were called at 9:04am today to Byron Road, Harrow, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched by helicopter. The first crew was on scene in less than four minutes.
“We treated a woman at the scene for head injuries and she was taken by air to hospital.”
Pictures show the emergency helicopter at the scene after the crash
A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital - but her condition is currently unknown
A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a van.
Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called at 9.05am this morning.
A spokeswoman for the force said:
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to a north London hospital.
“We await an update on her condition. The driver of the van stopped at the scene. Enquiries continue.”
Byron Road is closed in both directions
Byron Road is confirmed as being closed in both directions closed due to an accident, involving a van and a pedestrian involved between Locket Road and Canning Road.