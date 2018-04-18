A pedestrian has been hit by a van in Byron Road in Wealdstone, Harrow Police said on Wednesday morning (April 18).

London's air ambulance landed in Bryon Recreation Ground following the accident.

Posting on Twitter, @MPSHarrow said it was a "serious road traffic collision" and road closures were in place while an investigation was carried out.

The earliest reports of the incident came just before 9.50am.

