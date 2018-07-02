Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance attended a "serious" incident in Horn Lane, Acton , on Monday morning (July 2).

A 29-year-old man was left seriously injured after glass he was carrying into Acton Glass Ltd shop smashed and cut him.

Barbershop worker Mulji Mevedia's shop is next door to the glass store and was cutting a customer's hair when he reports hearing a crash and rushing out to see what happened.

Speaking to getwestlondon he said: "I was cutting a customer's hair when I heard a huge crash. I stopped what I was doing and went outside. There were people everywhere. There was a man who bleeding, people were holding tissues to him to try and help stop the blood.

"I ran inside and grabbed one of the towels we use to dry people's hair. I gave it to him to hold against cuts. I think it was his neck that was cut. I didn't stay long because I couldn't leave my customer but then lots of ambulances and the helicopter arrived."

Acton car salesroom worker, Stella de Sousa, described the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to getwestlondon she said: "Everyone saw the helicopter, the whole street was filled with people, builders who were eating in the café opposite had rushed across to try and help. He was bleeding and people were trying to help him.

"There were ambulances and police cars. I didn't see the accident happen itself but just loads of people in the street afterwards."

According to London Ambulance Service (LAS), it was called at around 11am to an incident in Horn Lane and rushed an injured person to a major trauma centre from the scene.

An LAS spokeswoman said: "We were called a 11.03am today to Horn Lane, West Acton to reports of an incident.



“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched.



"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority by road."

At 12.30pm, Ealing Police tweeted: "We are currently on scene dealing with an incident in Horn Lane Acton. Apologies for any inconvenience caused to your journey."