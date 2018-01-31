Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beat bobby is raising money for an elderly woman after a thief stole money she had been given for her 82nd birthday.

PC Graham Cochran was moved to act after Jacqui Narain's bag was taken while she was out at the West 12 Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush.

He hopes to raise £200 via a JustGiving page to cover the money taken from the pensioner on January 8.

However, he said other items also lost in the theft, such as rosary beads that had belonged to her mother, were irreplaceable.

Mrs Narain also lost “bits that women carry around with them” including Post Office and bank cards and house keys.

The theft caused many problems for her as she was unable to get back home in Hammersmith or through her front door without the keys.

Mrs Narain, who doesn't use the internet, also had to travel to various bank and Post Office branches for replacement cards and money, which proved difficult without her stolen ID.

(Image: Met Police)

She told getwestlondon she is not going out as much as she normally did and is afraid of being in crowds or standing in queues.

“I'm more suspicious if I see someone hanging about, and I know it sounds paranoid but I'm worried if I go out wearing the same clothes that the thief will recognise me and target me again” Mrs Narain said.

“It's really frightening," she added.

Frustratingly for police they have no leads in the case, with PC Cochran admitting: “There's nothing we can do at the moment.”

He continued: “It's been really tough on her and it's affected her.

“I felt for her a bit and thought this [the fundraising] would help her out.

"I thought we might be able to do something if we can't solve it [the theft].”

Writing on the JustGiving page, PC Cochran added: “The long and short of this is that this lady has been through a lot and we'll never be able to replace her mother's rosary beads and other personal items.

“However, I thought there may be people who may wish to donate to this lady to make sure she did not miss out on her birthday money, so I have set up this page on her behalf.”

Mrs Narain praised the work of police and the help provided by PC Chochran.

And speaking about the fundraising effort, she said: “To be honest I feel a bit funny about it. I feel like I'm begging.

“Because I'm so independent I feel strange. I'm sure there's people worse off than me."

“But I've been told its quite common these days."

Anyone who can help police with the theft should call 101.

You can see the crowdfunding page here.

