The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has denied murdering a labourer who was fatally stabbed during a fight outside a Perivale off-licence.

Adrian Kompinski, 24, is accused of killing his fellow Polish countryman Patryk Jezmanski on December 10 last year.

The 23-year-old victim, who had lived in the UK for two years, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest and collapsed in Bilton Road, at the junction of Empire Road, at around 8.15pm.

Mr Jezmanski was pronounced dead at 10.25pm after being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Three days after the fatal stabbing, Mr Kompinski was arrested at Edinburgh Airport.

The 24-year-old appeared via video link at the Old Bailey on Monday (April 16) and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge Nicholas Cooke QC remanded Mr Kompinski, of Rydal Crescent, Perivale, in custody ahead of his trial on June 4.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.