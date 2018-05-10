Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four tiny kittens were found abandoned in a cardboard box at just five weeks old.

Liz, Kate, Harry and Meghan were rescued by Brent animal shelter Mayhew after a member of the public found them dumped outside some garages in Kensal Green.

Mayhew’s Animal Welfare Officer, Tania Mazzoni, said: “There was no sign of the mum cat, so the member of public called us and kindly looked after the kittens until we arrived. It looked they had been without food since early that morning.

“We collected the adorable bundles of fluff and brought them back to the Home to be seen by our vet team and to make sure they were in good health.”

Mayhew named the kittens as a nod to the upcoming royal wedding and they will all soon be in need of new homes fit for feline kings and queens.

Mayhew’s Vet, Dr Emily Richardson, said: “When they first arrived they were very weak from the lack of food and water. They needed help feeding to get their energy levels up and we also gave them some fluids to improve hydration.

“Since they were without their mother, the kittens were quickly settled in to a warm and cosy cabin and were looked after by our dedicated Cattery team, who offered them specially formulated kitten milk at frequent intervals. After a couple of days they were much brighter and back to being cheeky and adorable.”

Once they are all old enough, they will be fully vaccinated and neutered and ready to be rehomed.

Ms Mazzoni added: “We see hundreds of unwanted kittens coming into our Home all year round and it is a growing problem. We encourage pet owners to get their animals neutered and offer low cost and affordable neutering for cats and dogs at our Vet Clinic.

“We also run a Pick & Snip project, which offers free neutering for cats and kittens for vulnerable owners, who are unable to neuter their cats due to cost, disability, apathy or transport availability. We collect and neuter owned cats within our designated catchment area of the M25.”

You can find out more about adopting the kittens visit on Mayhew's website here.