Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ernie the brave police dog took a beating during a heated struggle with a thug who was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted robbery.

A 28-year-old man repeatedly punched the Alsatian while officers were trying to arrest him following two reported incidents in Hayes, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Officers descended on Almond Avenue, West Drayton on Tuesday night (August 28) after spotting the suspect who was believed to be connected to an assault and attempted robbery earlier in the evening.

During the struggle, the adorable police dog - who was assisting two police officers in catching the man - was repeatedly punched, resulting in the man also being arrested for animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

Ernie did manage to retaliate and the suspect, who has since been released under investigation, suffered a bite, however his injuries are not life changing or life threatening.

(Image: Met Police)

Metropolitan Police officers were first called Coldharbour Lane in Hayes at 10.20pm following reports of an assault against a woman.

"Officers arrived and spoke to the victim who said she was walking on the pavement, using her mobile phone when a man approached her from behind, hit her in the back of the head, and then jumped in front of her," a force spokesman said.

The suspect then punched the victim in her right arm before running away in the opposite direction.

The female victim fled to a nearby property to call the police.

Around one hour later, a woman claims a male repeatedly attempted to take her phone from her hand on a bus in North Hyde Road before fleeing the vehicle and running away.

The force's Dog Support Unit was called to help search the area and two officers, along with Ernie the police dog, chased the suspect along Almond Avenue in West Drayton.

However during the heated struggle, the thug repeatedly punched the brave dog.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest, common assault, and animal cruelty, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

He was taken to a west London hospital for treatment to a bite injury received from the police dog however his injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

He was later taken to a west London police station and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"I am incredibly proud of the actions of the officers involved in this incident and Ernie who was injured by an individual intent on attempting to steal from and harm members of the public going about their daily lives," said Superintendent Emma Richards of the Met's Taskforce.

"Violence against anyone, whether it is a member of the public, a police officer or police animal is completely unacceptable and this should send a clear message that we will take such acts of violence seriously.

"The Met's Dog Support Unit do an amazing job of protecting the public, apprehending offenders and taking dangerous weapons off the streets on a daily basis and this is just one example of their great work."