These super cute "hairlarious" guinea pig babies are looking for families who can give them their forever homes.

All fittingly named after their hairstyles, the ladies Bouffant, Frizz, Curly, and Wispy and male Spike were brought in at three weeks old along with their mum Pip, to the RSPCA Middlesex North West branch.

Their owners were unable to cope with more and more babies as mum continued to fall pregnant.

The animals have been nurtured and cared for since the end of December, while Pip gave birth to another litter born on January 31.

The two tiny new additions are yet to be named and will remain with their mum at the RSPCA until they are old enough to be rehomed.

The Abyssinian black and white piggies are looking for an indoor home, in pairs, as it's too cold outside.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit and rodent welfare expert, said: “Guinea pigs are highly sociable animals and like to be kept in pairs or groups.

"If housing males and females together it is important to ensure the males are neutered to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

(Image: RSPCA)

"Guinea pigs can breed quite rapidly and before you know it you could have lots of baby guinea pigs to take care of.

“Like most babies, these small piggies are very cute but they require a lot of care, attention and space, and any owner needs to consider whether they can meet their needs before adopting, buying or breeding Guinea pigs.”

Guinea pig facts

Typically live for five to six years (some longer)

Active for 20 hours a day

Sleep for short periods

Social animals

Eat high fibre diet of grasses and hay

Have a great sense of smell and sound and can see partial colour, above and behind themselves

Make short "chutt" or "putt" sounds, when excited

Whistle or "wheek" when separated from companions

"Purr" when seeking or experiencing physical contact

To rehome Bouffant, Frizz, Curly, Wispy or Spike contact the RSPCA on 020 896 696 88 or email.

