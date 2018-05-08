Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two adorable cats in Southall who suffer from problems with their sight are searching for a new home after being handed into an animal shelter.

Partially sighted cats Comet and Aslan both came into the care of RSPCA's Southall Cattery and are looking for new owners after months of recovery.

Three-year-old Comet came to Southall in January with an injury to her face and was very cold and wet and wasn't moving, an RSPCA spokesman said.

The black and white cat is now “doing much better” but, as she is partially sighted, she needs a home where she can feel safe and an owner who has experience of shy cats.

Her vision means it can be frightening if people approach too quickly and catch her off guard.

Aneel Odhwani, an animal care assistant at RSPCA Southall, said Comet is “extremely playful and will need lots of toys and games to keep her interested”.

She said: “Taking it slow and talking to her will really help just to let her know that you are there.

“She's the sort of character that prefers to come to you in her own time so it's important that Comet finds a family who will be understanding and patient with her, allowing her to grow in confidence at her own pace.

“She is curious and loves watching people but prefers not to be handled and will often sit at a safe distance and chat with you.”

(Image: RSPCA)

Aslan is a ginger and white cat who is “very affectionate” but can be a little timid initially. The seven-year-old first came into care in March as a stray with an injured paw.

Although slightly frightened at first, he has since become “brave and friendly” and he now likes other cats.

Aslan can't see very well out of one of his eyes so he can sometimes panic if you move too quickly or he hears a loud noise. He will need a family who is experienced with quirky cats.

Aneel said: “If you reassure him and give him lots of affection he will reward you by rubbing his head against you.

“He can be misunderstood as he initially comes across as though he is scared but really he loves strokes and attention.

“He is so good when being socialised and will come and sit on your lap when he is in the mood, like all cats. We think his vision is quite poor so would need to be an indoor cat.

“This would mean any new owner would need to provide lots of playtime and stimulation to keep Aslan happy."

(Image: RSPCA)

For some cats, for example those with a disability or medical problem such as cats who have limited sight, living indoors could be a better option and they may feel more comfortable.

A clean litter tray, scratching posts, plenty of space and opportunities to exercise, climb, rest and play as well as interaction with owners are all very important, according to RSPCA.

To rehome Comet or Aslan, or any other pets in RSPCA's care, click here .