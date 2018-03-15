A shopping centre in Acton has been evacuated after an unexploded grenade was discovered in a construction site.
At around 2.41pm on Thursday (March 15) a suspected grenade was discovered in High Street, Acton.
A nearby shopping center was evacuated as a precaution after specialist officers arrived at the scene.
The grenade was assessed and moved to a safe location nearby, a police spokesman said.
A controlled explosion was carried out at around 4.35pm.
Although the incident has now been stood down, a cordon remains in place.
Police have warned residents to expect an increased police presence in the area.
Speaking on Twitter, Lib Dem councillor Gary Malcolm said police stopped entry to the park.
I heard a very loud noise (not an engine type of noise) coming from the park - bomb like.
The police appear to be quite relaxed but not telling people anything other than the park is closed.
The police did not stop people walking past just from going into the park.
