A shopping centre in Acton has been evacuated after an unexploded grenade was discovered in a construction site.

At around 2.41pm on Thursday (March 15) a suspected grenade was discovered in High Street, Acton.

A nearby shopping center was evacuated as a precaution after specialist officers arrived at the scene.

The grenade was assessed and moved to a safe location nearby, a police spokesman said.

A controlled explosion was carried out at around 4.35pm.

Although the incident has now been stood down, a cordon remains in place.

(Image: Gary Malcolm)

