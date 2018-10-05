Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A North Acton restaurant and shisha bar has been shut down by Ealing Council after a visitor claimed he was brutally attacked with a hammer by seven men.

The 54-year-old man was found by police officers outside the Global Palace on North Acton Road in the early hours of Sunday, September 2.

He had been drinking but was bleeding from a long deep head wound he claimed had been inflicted when seven men attacked him with a hammer.

He said staff at the club refused to call the police after the attack but gave him first aid and shut him outside in the street while they locked up for the night.

It isn't made clear in council documents discussing the incident whether the alleged attack occurred inside or outside the restaurant.

An ambulance went to the bar and the victim was taken to St Mary's Hospital.

A police report states that at no point during the incident did any member of management or staff attempt to call the emergency services.

The council's licensing panel took the decision to shut the club down temporarily on September 7 pending a full review of its licence which took place at Ealing Town Hall on Friday, September 28.

After hearing statements from the police and from the council's noise and nuisance officer, the licensing panel concluded they had no other choice but to shut the venue because of the seriousness of the alleged attack, the fact the victim was left shut outside and numerous breaches of the licence conditions such as failing to provide CCTV footage for the police.

The council had previously received many complaints about loud music and raised voices coming from the venue and the panel concluded this showed the bar was operating beyond its licensed hours.

The panel was also concerned that the licence holder was not available to be questioned at the hearing and had not communicated well with the local police.

A local resident also reported a "huge fight" at the club on September 1 and alleged that the club lacked proper badged security staff.

They also claimed the club frequently breached the terms of its licence by staying open after permitted hours and allowing people to smoke shisha indoors.

The licence holder has 21 days to appeal against the decision.