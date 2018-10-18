Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of Acton residents signed a petition protesting against the imminent closure of Acton post office.

Many of those who passed by a demonstration against the closure, organised by MP for Ealing Central and Acton Rupa Huq and activists on October 4, said they were completely unaware the post office would be shut down on October 24.

Concerned residents feel that closing the office on King Street without providing a replacement service, as was done after Ealing Broadway's post office closed , will isolate the elderly and disabled in the region.

MP Huq said: "I was incredibly disappointed to learn of the pending closure of Acton Post Office, especially considering that there is no guarantee of a direct replacement in Acton.

"The social impact of such a significant fixture of the town centre being closed down is almost immeasurable.

"I reserve particular concern for the pensioners that rely on the Post Office in Acton. Has it been considered that the conversation that some post office customers have with the teller may well be the only conversation they have that day? I very much doubt it.

"We all know that the very existence of many high streets and town centres up and down the country have come close to falling into a state of desolation.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that vital services, including a postal service, remain in Acton”.

The Acton branch is just one of the more than 100 post offices to close down in the last five years, with many hundreds more closing "temporarily" after workers were forced out by low pay.

Activists groups such as the Churchfield Community Association (CCA) hope that, having gained more than 550 signatures on petition forms, they can put pressure on the Post Office to find alternative premises to replace the closed branch.

Associate Rector of Acton Revd. Dean Ayres said: "Acton Crown Post Office is a vital resource for the community of Acton. Its loss will be felt by everyone in the town, but especially by the elderly and vulnerable.

"We must press the Post Office to find an alternative site in the town, and to do so urgently."

Acton Market supervisor Vanessa Tobiasinsky said: "I find it astonishing that the Post Office have left it so late to notify the residents of Acton of the closure. Many of Acton Market’s customers are still unaware that their Post Office is set to close."

Currently no replacement has been arranged as no premises to house a post office are available.