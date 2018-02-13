The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two police officers suffered stab injuries while making an arrest in Ealing on Tuesday (February 13).

At around 2.25am, the Metropolitan Police officers were on patrol in a police car in Acton High Street when they saw two males acting suspiciously.

They pulled up alongside them but the suspects ran off and were chased by the officers.

One suspect reportedly "became aggressive and head-butted" an officer in the face, a Met spokesman said.

There was a struggle as the officers continued to try to arrest the suspect, which resulted in both of them receiving stab injuries to their hands.

Both officers received first aid in Acton and were taken to a north London hospital, where one was treated for facial injuries and a laceration to his hand.

The other police officer suffered a stab injury to his finger and requires surgery.

Detectives from Ealing CID are investigating and enquiries continue.

Ealing borough commander, Chief Superintendent, Paul Martin said: “This incident is a reminder of the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis while carrying out their duties protecting Londoners.

"Policing is by its very nature unpredictable – however, no such officer should be subject to such a violent attack.

“I have spoken with the officers, who are in good spirits, and we will support the officers and their families through this difficult time.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Ealing CID on 101 quoting reference number 513/13FEB or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

