Police are “concerned for the safety” of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Acton .

Ifrah Mahamud was last seen by her family outside Acton High School at around 9.30am on Tuesday (January 16).

The teenager, who was wearing jeans and trainers at the time, ran away before she could be approached, according to Metropolitan Police .

She is approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with black hair and of Somalian appearance.

A spokesman for Ealing Police said officers “are concerned for the safety” of Ifrah, as he appealed for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information about Ifrah's whereabouts, please call police on 101.

