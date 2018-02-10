The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his late 30s is recovering in hospital from head injuries after a fight near Acton Central station during rush hour.

A number of police vehicles were seen outside the London Overground station at 6.21pm on Friday (February 9).

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that a "big search" had been carried out by officers for the man, thought to have been involved in a fight.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but his condition has been described as "not life-threatening or life-changing".

Police have made no arrests in relation to the incident.

(Image: Google)

A police presence was seen in Acton Central through the night, with eight special constables patrolling the town centre, dealing with anti-social behaviour.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .