An Acton man found guilty of beating up a man in the street, racially abusing two police officers and causing £200-worth of damage to a police van has avoided jail.

28-year-old Shreeane Bhuaendra Dasani of Bollo Bridge Road was sentenced for five separate crimes at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 10.

On February 9, Dasani, was abusive towards a man, threatening him with violence before beating him up in Olympic Way, Wembley.

On February 10, Dasani caused £200-worth of damage to a police van and on the same day was disorderly, threatening and racially abusive to two police officers at Northwick Park Hospital.

Dasani was found guilty of charges of assault by beating, using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, criminal damage to property valued under £5000 and two counts of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment at Willesden Magistrate's Court on May 10.

The court ordered him to pay a total £1,300 in costs and compensation and to complete 300 hours of unpaid community work by May 10 next year.