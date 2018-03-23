The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of homes and a huge food store will replace the Homebase Argos premises in Acton after the site's redevelopment was given the go-ahead by Ealing Council .

Permission was granted on Wednesday (March 21) for the DIY superstore to be replaced with a 2,086sq-m food shop and 333 homes, in blocks ranging from three to 16 storeys.

The residential units, 114 of which will be affordable, would be located in the 0.95-hectare site at the junction of the A40 Western Avenue with Old Oak Common Lane.

A community cafe will also be built as well as a communal garden and small pocket park on ground floor level, according to housing developer Barratt London.

In the planning committee meeting agenda, a spokesman for Ealing Council said the “high-quality” development will deliver a number of new affordable homes.

The residential development will be car-free – excluding 17 blue badge parking spaces – but 70 spaces will be provided for the food store and 589 cycle spaces will be available for residents.

“The development results in the more efficient use of a brownfield site in a highly accessible location,” the spokesman said before recommending planning permission be granted.

(Image: Barratt London)

“Residential impacts have been carefully considered in developing the proposals and it is considered that good levels of amenity for both existing and future residents will be maintained.

“The proposed building will positively contribute to the busy junction providing a well-designed building with active frontages.

"The scheme would provide high quality residential accommodation all of which meets or exceeds the minimum space standards and will have access to private and communal amenity areas."

Northolt's Rectory Park is the new home of Middlesex FA after completion of £4.8 million sports development

Planning permission was granted on Wednesday, subject to any direction from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

After it was first referred to the Greater London Authority (GLA), the mayor said earlier this month that he strongly supported the residential-led mixed-use redevelopment on the town centre site.

(Image: Barratt London)

The report also confirmed the mayor's support for the affordable housing proposals, suggesting they met with policy objectives and relevant criteria.

The council must now consult the GLA again and allow two weeks to decide whether the decision should go unchanged.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .