Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Behaviour and safety in Acton High School have become “critically compromised”, teachers at the school have claimed after voting for “unprecedented” strike action.

More than 110 staff members are staging a series of protests ahead of the school's academisation in September 2018, with education charity Ark currently lined up to run the school.

However, teachers at Acton High School have voiced “grave concerns” about the choice of academy sponsor, suggesting Ark is “not the answer to the problems that currently exist”.

In a statement released on behalf of the 117 members of Acton High School NEU, teachers called on Ealing Council to “seriously look into an alternative sponsor” for the academisation.

They said: “We are passionately invested in the social, emotional and academic education of our students. Under the school's current management, we have felt unable to deliver this education to the highest standard.

"Behaviour and safety in the school have become critically compromised.

“Ark has been chosen as the sponsor and we are gravely concerned that Ark is not the answer to the problems that currently exist in what was once a thriving, 'outstanding' rated school.”

The school has been lined up to be an academy after it received an Ofsted rating of “inadequate” back in February 2017, with the school dropping from a rating of “good” since 2013.

In the statement, teachers said they “understand that forced academisation is a consequence” of the latest Ofsted inspection, but still believe Ark would be “detrimental” to the school.

(Image: Stefan Simms)

Voicing their objections to Ark, teachers claimed that staff working conditions “will be worse”, fearing there will be no limit to observations, working times and compromises to maternity, paternity and sickness rights.

Another objection is the “lack of diversity” they claim exists within Ark management and they are concerned they charity has not published retention rates of teachers and the exclusion rates for children with Special Educational Needs.

The union members' statement continues: “Acton High School prides itself on catering for students with a variety of complex social and educational needs. We are extremely concerned that Ark's 'zero tolerance' policies are unfit for our most vulnerable students.”

Finally, staff highlighted the fact Ark ran a deficit of over £4 million last year and suggested the sponsor “will have to make up the shortfall with bigger class sizes and a reduction in staff numbers."

“Large classes and teacher shortages are already a serious detriment to learning at Acton High School and there is considerable evidence to suggest Ark will worsen the problem," they added.

Teachers will walk out next Tuesday (April 24), and have committed to escalating strike action.

During the weeks commencing April 30 and May 7, teachers are said to be planning to strike for two days. Three days of strikes are planned for the weeks commencing May 14 and May 21.

'We want to provide support'

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman from Ark said they are “really looking forward to working with staff at Acton High School” and they “want to see the school succeed”.

They said: "Ark exists to give every young person, regardless of their background, a great education and real choices in life.

“We don’t want to take away the things that make the school special – we have never aspired to be a network of one-size-fits-all schools. Instead, we want to provide Acton High School with support, resources and a network of specialists.

“With our track record of improving schools in challenging circumstances, we're confident that we're in a strong position to support the staff and students at Acton High School.

“Our schools set their own behaviour policies, devised to match the vision and ethos of the school and create a safe and calm learning environment. We do not have a 'zero tolerance' policy.

(Image: Google Maps)

“We strive to manage each child’s behaviour in the context of that pupil’s life and circumstances. We are committed to inclusion and have a great deal of experience working in communities with complex social and educational needs."

Ark said staff will have access to training and support and changing into an academy will not affect contracts of employment. The continuity of service will be kept if teachers change to an Ark contract.

Regarding the deficit, they added: “Ark’s financial outlook is strong. As a charity, Ark often takes on challenging schools and supports them financially as they move towards sustainability.

“These schools by their nature require investment in facilities, staff and teaching resources. This sometimes results in planned, short-term deficits. This is made possible by our solid reserves at over £16m (over 12% of our 16/17 GAG income)."

Ahead of the Easter holiday, head teacher Ken Mackenzie and deputy head Rebekah Salmon were suspended by the governing body “to allow for further enquiries" over concerns which are “not linked to current strike action”.

Both have been approached for comment.

An Ealing Council spokesman said on Monday (April 16) that the internal process is ongoing and that the local authority is “unable to comment” further at this time.

A council spokesman previously said the union knew the school had “very little choice in moving to academy status”, adding the decision is being made "by the Schools Minister."