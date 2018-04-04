Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher and deputy at Acton High School have been suspended amid unspecified "concerns", pending an investigation, Ealing Council has confirmed.

Head teacher Ken Mackenzie and deputy head Rebekah Salmon were both suspended by the school's governing body “to allow for further enquiries” on Monday (March 26).

The suspensions came the day before teachers walked out on strike due to issues surrounding the impending transition of the school to academy status.

An Ealing Council spokesman said: “Following concerns, the school governing body made the difficult decision to suspend the head and deputy head to allow for further enquiries."

“Suspension is a neutral act which does not, and should not, imply any blame," the council spokesman added.

"The decision is not linked to the current National Education Union [NEU] strike action.”

Mr Mackenzie has worked at the school since September 2016 and Ms Salmon, responsible for inclusion, safeguarding and behaviour, started in April 2017, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Caroline Prior, vice chair of the governing board, confirmed the head teacher and deputy had both been suspended pending an investigation "into concerns the board has".

She wrote: "We have asked senior deputy head teacher Gill Stewart to temporarily take on the role of acting head teacher.

"The governing board and the local authority are taking steps to ensure that Ms Stewart and the school leadership team have the support necessary to enable the school to deal with the absence of these two members of staff and to maintain their focus on students as exam season approaches.

"I can confirm that our decision was not linked to the NEU strike action that took place this week."

Teachers walked out on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 27 and 28) to mark the start of significant strike action, which was called “unprecedented” by an NEU representative.

Staff formed a picket line outside the school in Gunnersbury Lane on both days after balloting overwhelmingly for industrial action which will continue into the summer term.

According to a union representative, teachers at Acton High - which was given an Ofsted rating of 'inadequate' in 2017 - have “serious concerns about senior staff members' ability to run the school”.

However, elected NEU Ealing divisional secretary Stefan Simms said staff were mainly striking due to the impending academisation of the and the fact Ark is lined up as the academy sponsor.

Speaking to getwestlondon , Mr Simms said: “Members are calling for strike action because they believe [turning the school into an academy] will devastate the school.

“Teachers do not want to see the school fall into the hands of Ark [the education provider that it is believed will run the school if it becomes an academy]."

'Unprecedented strike action'

“Staff think Ark is not the solution for the problems in the school, they believe it will make things worse than they are at the moment," Mr Simms added.

“This level of strike action is unprecedented – the amount asked for by the school membership is the most ever asked for in the entire history of the union.

“Staff have serious concerns about senior staff members' ability to run the school and feel for the students that it has been allowed to deteriorate to this stage.”

As staff formed a picket line , banners inspired by the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri lined fences at the school.

Three red banners said: “Teachers' working conditions are children's learning conditions. Ark's conditions drive teachers out. How is Ark the answer?”

Calling the strike action “disappointing”, a spokesman for Ealing Council said the union knew the school had “very little choice in moving to academy status”, adding the decision is being made "by the Schools Minister."

“The senior leadership team and governing body are ensuring full consultation with the local school community to inform this process," the council spokesman added.

They continued: “Parents and carers are being advised and the students in years 11, 12 and 13 will be in school during this vital run-up to GCSE and A-level exams.

“The school leadership team will also provide supervision and additional pupil exam classes over the Easter break.”

